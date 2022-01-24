Iconic French Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The fashion industry has suffered yet another loss. French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73.

As spotted on Raw Story the style giant is no longer with us. His passing marks yet another loss of a pivotal figure within the fashion world. During his career he broke down many doors with his approach to inclusivity; specifically with runway shows that tackled racism, sexism and ageism. He also was one of the very first creatives in fashion to incorporated non-traditional models such as drag queens, porn stars, and transgender women.

Additionally, he used his talents to style some of the most influential celebrities of that time including Michael Jackson, Madonna, Grace Jones, David Bowie and Diana Ross. His name transcended the fashion industry when he designed Demi Moore’s infamous dress from the 1993 movie Indecent Proposal, which was later dubbed “the most famous dress of the 1990s”. In 1992 he launched the Angel perfume which would go on to be one of the best-selling perfumes of the 20th century. Years later he would go on to curate several iconic looks for Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B and many more.

Several celebrities paid tribute to him via social media. Kim Kardashian wrote “Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you. There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”.

In a statement to the press Mugler’s agent says the icon died of natural causes.

Photo: