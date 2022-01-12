Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Care Less About Kanye West And His Romance With Julia Fox, Allegedly

Kim Kardashian may have already moved on from her marriage to Kanye West, but it looks like the rapper is having a hard time doing the same. Last month, Ye bought a $4.5 million mansion across the street from his soon-to-be ex-wife. And over the past few weeks, West has become more brazen by publicly flaunting – but never confirming – his new romance with 31-year-old actress/model Julia Fox.

But to let Kim K. tell it, Fox can have Ye and all the showboating that comes with him.

“[Kim’s] not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox],” a source told Page Six. “She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes.”

Even though it looks like West and Fox may be getting more serious, there have been rumors that the hip-hop entrepreneur is engaging in these shenanigans to get Kardashian back. Fox did speak to Interview Magazine about the burgeoning relationship she has with West, and West did spend New Year’s Eve in Miami with Fox after all.

However, he allegedly made the trip with the hopes of bumping into Kim K. and new beau SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

And Kim K. may have attended a number of DONDA listening parties last year and also thanked her estranged husband at this past December’s People’s Choice Awards. But Kardashian has been keeping herself busy with Davidson instead, whom she raved is “bringing out the best” in her.

Still, the socialite has no bad feelings for her estranged hubby; she really wants to make sure that she and West keep their children Psalm, North, Saint, and Chicago front and center.

“Kim loves to see Kanye happy,” an anonymous person said, “and only wants positive things for him because it’s what’s best for their kids.”

And another party confirmed that Kardashian is in a better place and is ready to move on to the next chapter, telling the following to Page Six: “She just cares about having total happiness and peace — not being cool.”