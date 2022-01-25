Kanye West & Donda Academy Cover ‘SLAM’ Magazine

Ye loves the kids. Kanye West and the loaded Donda Academy basketball team are gracing the cover of the latest SLAM magazine.

The Donda Academy prep school was founded by Kanye West (it’s located in Simi Valley, CA), so you just knew the basketball team would be a powerhouse, but maybe not this fast. The cover story details how the school’s basketball team put together such an assortment of ringers…ahem, talented D1 and pro prospects.

As he mentions in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye’s team reached out to the players and their families to recruit them to Donda while the young men and their kin made sure all was on the up and up.

“We had to make sure it was the right position for us [with] so many of the top players playing with each other,” star small forward Jalen Hooks told SLAM.

The Donda roster has enough talent to rival traditional prep school powerhouses like Oak Hill Academy or Montverde Academy. Along with Hooks, the team includes Robert Dillingham, Zion Cruz, JJ Taylor, Brandon White, Omarion Bodrick, Seven Bahati, Bryce Baker, Jahki Howard, Chuck Bailey and Braeden Moore. All of who grace the cover that features Kanye West in the center. Apparently, Ye has been around the team, attending games, working photoshoots and other such personal interactions.

Did we mention the team’s jerseys are Balenciaga? Peep the full cover story right here.