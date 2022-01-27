Kanye West Is Hiring L.A. Homeless To Model Clothes For ‘Skid Row Fashion Week’

Kanye West is apparently doing his part to fight unemployment and homelessness in Los Angeles’ Skid Row. According to TMZ, the multimillionaire teamed up with fellow rapper David Sebastian, founder of the clothing label Skid Row Fashion Week, for a YZY x SRFW collab event.

It kicks off Tuesday, February 22, and West will hire residents of the area’s homeless population to model the clothes at a later show. TMZ reports that some of the new apparel might even incorporate items found throughout Skid Row, like “a trash bag puffer jacket.”

“There are thousands of men, women and children are living in tents because our government refuses to spend the $3 billion they have in the reserve to eradicate this cancer we call homelessness,” says the YZY x SRFW promo video. “A purchase from Skid Row Fashion Week will help us employ, house, feed, and start the process of rehabilitation with our programs and services. Buy Skid Row Fashion Week and save a life.”

Sebastian says he and West bumped into at a recent studio session, and that’s when talks of the partnership took off. Nearly thirty freelancers and laborers can get work for the day at SRFW’s 1300 Main Street location. But Sebastian wants to change the connotation of the term “Skid Row” and hopes eventually create a “militia in every city.”

“It literally all comes down to, we live in America. I live in Los Angeles. There is Beverly Hills, right? And then there’s Skid Row, right? Like they’re just downtown. You see people in thousand-dollar suits walking over homeless people. I just I see them as human,” he told Forbes Magazine‘s Andrea Bossi last November. Sebastian said he considers it his “mission as a human being to have a voice for people who may not have one.”

Skid Row Fashion Week also happens to launch on the same day as when Ye’s next album, Donda 2, is scheduled to drop. It wasn’t confirmed if Sebastian will be on the project. However, West has been seen hanging out in the studio with the likes of Pusha T, Blueface, Big Sean, The Game, and more. In fact, Ye and the Game put out a song two weeks ago called “Eazy,” where West threw some serious shots at his estranged wife’s new beau, Pete Davidson.

Look for more heat leading up to Donda 2‘s release, executive produced by “King Toxic” himself, Future.