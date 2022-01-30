‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: The Truth About Dante Is Finally Revealed

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, James St. Patrick is still making his son’s life miserable from hell. Riq, Effie, and Brayden team up with the Tejadas for a re-up. Diana chose violence at the dinner table, exposing her mother and brother’s lies. After getting destroyed on the witness stand, Professor Milgram decided to kill herself, well at least we think she did. This week it’s all about double-crossing and snitching on season two’s penultimate episode.

Tate Puts Pressure On Riq To Deliver On His End of The Bargain

The episode opens up with Riq having a nightmare being haunted by the ghosts of the people that either died by his hands directly or indirectly. Riq is woken up out of his sleep when he gets a phone call from MacLean wondering what Tate knows about him that he doesn’t because he will be Jenny’s next witness. Riq tells his high-priced defense attorney that Tate doesn’t know anything about him.

Speaking of Tate, we catch up with him and his brother Kamaal. The two brothers discuss how Tate wound up having to testify in the first place. It turns out that Milgram’s apparent suicide is why Tate will have to take the stand and testify against Riq because Jenny wants to use him to rehabilitate Milgram’s testimony. The conversation is interrupted by Kamaal’s phone ringing off the hook. The person calling is claiming to be a witness to Professor Jabari’s murder, and she says she saw two people at the scene of the crime. Kamaal reveals that he is ignoring the person because she keeps changing her story. On the other hand, Tate doesn’t say anything, but this information will benefit him later.

The next day, Riq arrives early for once, only to learn class has been canceled due to Milgram’s death. Tate wastes no time reminding Riq that he has failed to deliver the scathing information he needs to take Congressman Sweeney’s seat. Tate warns Riq that if he fails to bring him what he promised, Tate will snitch on him while on the witness stand and make his life a living hell. Riq again doubles down, stating he will get the goods, and he does just that, getting that infamous photo of Congressman Sweeney and Brayden’s dad in Blackface. Tate keeps his end of the bargain and throws a monkey wrench in the prosecution’s case by mentioning the information his brother told him during their private conversation, taking both Prosecutor Jenny and Kamaal by surprise.

As expected, MacLean jumps all over the new development claiming that he’s never heard anything about this evidence and accuses the prosecution of hiding more information from the jury. The judge quickly instructs them to meet with him in his chambers to discuss the shenanigans that just happened.

MacLean is pushing for immediate dismissal of the case, the judge doesn’t go that far, BUT he does tell Jenny she has 48 hours to look into the new evidence, and she fails to produce he is dismissing the case. MacLean walks out of the judge’s chambers with an extra pep in his step while Jenny will have to make some magic happen, and she does have an ace up her sleeve.

It’s A Dub For Freaky Zeke’s Hoop Dreams

After finding Professor Milgram’s body hanging, Zeke is down bad, and his momma, Monet, is NOW worried about the well-being of her secret son. Zeke is currently ignoring all of Monet’s attempts to contact him, but he does reach out to his newly discovered daddy, Dante, to set up a meeting. Before he meets with Zeke, Dante promises Monet he will convince Zeke to talk to her and get their family back together.

Zeke is now worried about his chances of becoming a professional ballplayer after learning his actual age. As of right now, no one knows that Zeke is 23 and not 19, but if the Kings find out, he can kiss being a professional basketball player goodbye. Dante tells his son that he will have to be extra good on the court and get the real story out to counter the narrative about his age, and he is willing to help him by hiring him a private coach. There is a catch, Zeke has to talk to Monet, and he agrees.

During their much-needed conversation, Monet breaks down the sob story of having to give up Zeke at a young age because Dante got pinched, and she was just too young to raise him by herself. Monet explains she gave Zeke to her sister and stayed close by pretending to be his auntie, something she claimed she loved to do. Zeke then presses his mom if she had anything to do with Milgram’s “suicide,” Monet lies, claiming she was with Dante at the time, and he backs her up.

After listening to both Dante and Monet explain the situation, Zeke is still on the fence when dealing with his parents and tells them that he wants nothing to do with them once he gets drafted.

The big day of Zeke announcing his next move has arrived. He tells the press that he is leaving Stansfield to focus on getting into the league and working with a private coach like his dad suggested. When pressed if his decision has anything to do with the events circling him, Zeke reveals that is indeed the reason for his decision. As soon as he said that, all of the phones in the building lit up with news from Bleacher Report revealing Zeke’s actual age officially scuttling his chance to go pro.

We don’t know who leaked that information, but Monet has an idea who could have possibly done it.

Lorenzo Strikes Back

Lorenzo is at home stewing following the events at dinner when he learns his entire family has been doing him dirty behind his back, especially his wife. Things get even worse when he gets a call from Cane telling him that the re-up is dead because Cane and Monet stole Mecca’s drugs so they could make some money to pay Davis.

Lorenzo loses his cool trashing his bedroom, Diana and Dru come to check in on their father, and he learns about everything after Dru reveals he killed Lil Guap, and the connect cut Monet off. Dru tells Lorenzo that Monet never stopped working with Riq and helped her rob the connect so he could get revenge on Lil Guap. Lorenzo is fed up. He instructs Dru to get his drugs back immediately.

Dru and Diana devise a plan. Dru will have to get Everett’s Stansfield key card, while Diana will acquire Riq’s QR code that allows access to his drug stashes on the roof. Drue uses the opportunity to call out his sister for being a snitch and the reason for their family drama.

Both siblings execute their part of the plans. Dru steals Everett’s card unsuspectingly while getting intimate. Diana uses the trauma she brought on herself being a snitch to make him trust her. Riq steps away for a second to take a phone call, and Diana uses the moment to scan the QR code on Riq’s phone. Diana and Dru head to the roof, and they pop open the hidden stash boxes in the wall, steal all of the drugs, and bring them back to Lorenzo.

He wastes no time and hits the streets with the product to get his business going again. Lorenzo might have also been the person behind leaking the information bout Zeke and possibly put a hit on all three of them. Well, that’s what Monet believes, so she feels it leaves her no choice but to have her husband killed.

The Truth About Dante

It took the entire season, but the truth about Dante has finally been revealed. He’s a government snitch. The revelation comes after he “promotes” Cane to be his no.2, leaving him in charge of the penthouse by giving him access to everything after cutting Chef’s throat, saying he was the inside person who set up the robbery.

After the initial plan for Zeke to get into the NBA falls apart, Dante pitches another one where they all leave the country and start over in paradise. Monet reluctantly agrees to the plan, and Dante heads back home to get that bag Dru stole with the ring that Riq gave to Davis to sell as payment. Dante, oops, we mean Mecca, quickly learns the bag is gone, and he presses Cane about it, revealing that he knew that it was Cane that stole the drugs. Mecca instructs Cane to stay in the penthouse while he heads to Stansfield because that’s where the bag is.

Cane calls Monet to tell her the bad news, informing her that Mecca knows everything and that his time is running out. Monet tells him to send him the address, and Cane says no because he doesn’t want Monet or his family to get involved. Monet isn’t so sure that her son is in danger and questions why Mecca would leave him alive in the penthouse with a phone. She tells him to send her a photo of Mecca and to call Riq to warn him that Mecca is on the way, and he does just that.

After speaking with Cane, Riq gets the back and decides to go through it, and he finds some interesting items, including passports belonging to Dru, Cane, and Monet, plus a case file. The file reveals that Dante Spears is an informant, and after speaking with MacLean, Riq finds out he’s one of the country’s most significant and most well-protected informants. When Mecca finally shows up, he immediately presses Riq about the bag and tells Riq he knows everything. Riq reveals he knows everything about Mecca and all of the people he snitched on, calling him the “goat of global snitching.”

Riq uses all of his newfound knowledge about Dante to convince him that killing him would be a bad idea and to make sure he keeps quiet to open a secret fund with $2 million in it. Dante agrees to Riq’s terms and tells him he won’t be able to touch it until he gives Dante back the bag.

Dante heads back to the penthouse, and he is greeted by not only Cane but Monet as well. Monet gets Dante to tell Cane about himself and pitches a new plan. She wants Dante to kill Lorenzo and take her and Zeke and her three other kids out of the country. Both Cane and Dante are down with the plan.

Riq Puts On His Cape For Lauren, Effie Is The Kryptonite

Riq has a dilemma on his hands. He is now worried about Lauren and her well-being after it was revealed she was on the wire with Cane and Brayden. His feelings towards her changed after she broke down exactly how she even got involved, and she only really did it to save him. After Riq learns that she had no clue precisely what she was getting herself into, he instructs her to go home and pack because she has to get out of town for her safety.

Following the meeting, Riq has a discussion with Effie about Lauren and tells her he wants to help her get out of this situation. Effie is not down with that plan because we all know she doesn’t like Lauren and labels her as a snitch. Riq is dead set on saving her, Effie, not so much. Effie decides to meet up with Cane to tell her that Lauren is a snitch and that he has to watch himself going forward.

After speaking with Effie, Cane links up with Brayden to instruct him that he has to take care of Lauren, warning him that he will kill him if he fails to do something. Riq calls Brayden, asking for his help with getting Lauren out of the city safely but has no idea his friend’s true intentions. This happens after Brayden and Riq got into it because he gave that photo to Tate after he instructed him not to.

Brayden picks up Lauren and takes her to an isolated area, and it looks like he’s going to kill her. Lauren begs for her life, and Brayden eventually hands her a bag full of money, telling her to head to the nearest bus station and to get the hell out of dodge. Lauren takes the bag and thanks Brayden for sparing her life.

As soon as Lauren is about to make her exit, Effie rolls up, and Brayden knows this is not good. Effie gets out of the car and orders Lauren to get in her vehicle. Lauren once again begs Effie not to kill her. Effie eventually knocks her out, throws her unconscious body in the passenger side, and leaves. We don’t know exactly what has happened to Lauren, but Effie’s behavior when she returns to Riq’s dorm room can’t be good, and the episode ends.

It looks like next week’s season finale is going to go out with a tremendous bang, and we are looking forward to it.

—

Photo: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost