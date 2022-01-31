Manchester United Bans Mason Greenwood From Team Amid Abuse Allegations

The Manchester United football club has announced that they have let go of forward Mason Greenwood after allegations of abuse committed by him were released online over the weekend, banning him from matches and even practicing with his teammates.

One of the more storied franchises in the English Premier League, Manchester United announced that they were barring Greenwood on Sunday (January 30th)from playing in matches for the team as well as from participating in team practices. This was in response to allegations made against the 20-year old forward that were posted online by an unidentified young woman. She posted pictures of herself on Instagram showing bruises and blood as well as a video detailing the incident and voice notes according to The Guardian. The images and video were deleted soon after, but they caused a major stir throughout social media. The team issued a statement stating that they were launching their own investigation after the news broke, saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Hours later, the Greater Manchester Police Department issued their own statement which also revealed that they had someone in custody but would not confirm if it was Greenwood: “Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.” Local news outlets did confirm that the police visited Greenwood at his residence.

The police announcement was soon followed by Manchester United to issue a second statement announcing the ban on Greenwood “until further notice.” Nike, who is currently sponsoring the forward, released their own statement which was reported by The Athletic saying: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.” Greenwood has been a prized player for Manchester United and a rising star in the Premier League since he joined the team after graduating from the franchise’s youth academy at age 17. He had made 129 appearances for the club, with 24 appearances this season and five goals to go with one appearance on England’s national team. Greenwood had also just signed a contract extension with the club lasting until 2025.