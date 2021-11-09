Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE By Prince William For His Work To End Child Hunger [Photos]

Marcus Rashford is being honored for his work to end child hunger.

The Manchester United star has been awarded an MBE by Prince William for campaigning to help children who suffer from food insecurity.

“After accepting the MBE, Rashford announced that he was dedicating the award to his mother, Melanie Maynard, who raised Marcus and his four siblings while working full-time on minimum wage,” Complex notes, adding “Ms Maynard has also been praised for her own work campaigning on the issue of food poverty, work that saw a foodbank named in her honour.”

According to the site, the young athlete vowed to continue his work during his acceptance speech, saying he would have had more options in life had he been better off as a child.

“For me, it is a punishment for them not to be getting things like meals or supplies of books,” Rashford reportedly added. “I see a generation that is coming after me as a very special generation. They just need a bit of guidance and pointing in the right direction and what I am doing is giving them that.”

Check out a few photos of Rashford and the Duke of Cambridge during his big moment below.

As we reported last year, Rashford teamed up with Burberry to expand his aspirations of ending child hunger. At the time, he luxury brand announced several philanthropic ventures in partnership with the young King. More on that HERE. Join us in saluting him.