Hedi Slimane Photographs Rapper Leikeli47 For Celine

We are only a couple of weeks into 2022 and we get more proof that the world revolves around our culture. Celine’s Creative Director Hedi Slimane has photographer rapper Leikeli47 just because.

As spotted on Hype Beast the emerging talent has become the fashion designer’s newest muse. For their newest campaign the French ready-to-wear and leather luxury goods brand has enlisted the talents of the emerging Virginia MC. For those not in the know Leikeli47 has become someone to watch in the Hip-Hop industry for the last couple of years. It seems her talents somehow landed on Hedi’s radar prompting him to use her very distinct look, which includes her signature bandanna masks, to highlight some of the fashion label’s newest pieces.

As per his signature approach to visuals all the photographs were shot are in black and white. The “Chitty Bang” talent is captured wearing a Celine tracksuit paired with a pair of Celine CT-01 Z sneakers and a Celine bandana scarf. In other shots she is seen sporting a shearling coat over a hooded sweatshirt.

When asked by Hype Beast if the recent lockdown had an effect on her artistic outlook she made it clear she is on a specific path. “Nothing can slow me down but me. I’m still on my path of steady learning and having fun. if anything my desires and intentions are more pronounced. I know who I am and I know exactly what I want.”

The pieces in question are now available in store and on celine.com.

