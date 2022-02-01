Salehe Bembury Curates New Canada Goose Collection Inspired By 90’s NBA Style

Salehe Bembury glow up continues. His newest drop is a Canada Goose capsule collection celebrating the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

As spotted on Hype Beast Canada Goose announced a collaboration with acclaimed footwear designer, Salehe Bembury, as part of the lifestyle brand’s multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its annual All-Star celebration. The limited-edition collection features signature patterns and contrasting materials fused with Canada Goose’s functional DNA, embodying the freedom of 90’s NBA style – bold, functional and limitless.

Salehe Bembury is an American designer and the architect behind some of the most relevant sneaker designs of the past decade. Grounded in curiosity, the Salehe Bembury brand embraces a style-without-rules design philosophy through the use of color, materials, and distinct silhouettes. “The NBA significantly influenced my interest in design. Growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about 90’s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” said Bembury. “The 90’s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA and I have captured with this collection.”

“Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022,” said Woody Blackford, Executive Vice President of Product, Canada Goose. “Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach.”

The Canada Goose & NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury is rooted in functional heritage and celebrates the juxtaposition of style without rules. The four-piece unisex capsule is designed to layer, mix and match in an innovative expression of the brand’s iconic styles. The Expedition Parka, developed for scientists working in extreme weather conditions, has been reimagined with an overstated Chenille hood trim and removable vest for an expressive take on the icon, while staying true to the brand’s function-first promise. The Concord Fleece epitomizes the freedom of 90’s NBA fashion and uses the bold pattern of Bembury’s signature all-over thumbprint design for a striking look. The Signal Vest is a transitional weather staple with an exaggerated front hem for added coverage and protection. The Tundra Bib is a legacy Canada Goose style built to protect the lower body from extreme conditions and features adjustable elastic suspenders, and an interior draw cord for an adaptable fit. Each style is punctuated with an exclusive co-branded Canada Goose and Salehe Bembury tonal disc and label featuring Bembury’s signature thumbprint motif and the NBA logo.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. NBA All-Star 2022 will bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the game as the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season. The Expedition Parka and Concord Fleece from the Canada Goose & NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury will be made available to all 2022 All-Star players.

Photo: Canada Goose