Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Canada Goose Collab

One of the hottest names in fashion is looking to close out the year with a bang. Salehe Bembury has just unveiled he is working on a collaboration with Canada Goose.

As spotted on Hype Beast the designer took to his official Instagram account this week and dropped a quiet bomb. The post in question features him wearing an olive brown coat with a frayed fur collar. We also see some block pattern on the shoulder but there is no sign of how that flows throughout the rest of the piece. In typical Salehe fashion he did not leave a caption on the post.

2021 has been huge for the New York City, New York native. He has secured several wins within the industry via his very well received collaborations including his work with New Balance and most recently Crocs. In November it was announced that he was slotted by LeBron James to a Creative Director position at UNINTERRUPTED for Apparel.

At this time there is no release date for his Canada Goose collaboration. In other fashion news Jerry Lorenzo has debut the first piece from his forthcoming adidas x Fear Of God capsule, you can see the vibes here.

