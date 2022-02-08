Brooklyn Museum To Host Virgil Abloh “Figures Of Speech” Exhibition

Virgil Abloh is coming to Brooklyn. The late, renowned designer’s first posthumous exhibition will be landing at the Brooklyn Museum in the summer and will remain throughout the year.

The Brooklyn Museum recently announced its slate of exhibitions for 2022 and included in the schedule is Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition. First organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, “Figures of Speech” spotlights Abloh’s eclectic and far-reaching passions across design and art, which incorporated fashion, music and much more. The traveling exhibition was last at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar in late 2021 (where Abloh premiered it himself before his untimely passing).

The Brooklyn run is scheduled for July 1, 2022 through January 29, 2023 in the museum’s Great Hall. The presentation is being touted as “the first museum survey exhibition devoted to the late artist and designer Virgil Abloh.” Included will be Abloh’s designs, sketches, sculptures and more from the Off White founder’s entire career.

Abloh passed away in November 2022 after a private battle with a rare cancer. The Illinois native left an indelible mark in the world, with his influence still permeating the culture. For example, Louis Vuitton, where Abloh served as Artistic Director, just dropped a “7” Bag Collection as a homage to his seven seasons with the brand.