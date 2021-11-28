Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Passes Away After Secret Battle With Rare Form of Cancer

Shocking news hit the fashion world Sunday (Nov.28).

LVMH and Virgil Abloh’s social media accounts revealed the Off-White founder passed away on Sunday from cancer which he has been battling privately for several years. In the statement, Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer of the fashion house, wrote:

“We are all shocked after this terrible news, Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

Abloh’s Instagram account shared even more details revealing the designer died from a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma and was secretly battling it for over two years. The caption for the post that features a picture of Abloh reads:

For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.

Both the Hip-Hop and fashion community immediately reacted to the devastating news. Super producer, rapper, and songwriter Pharrell Williams wrote on Twitter:

“My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine.”

Many couldn’t help but think of Chadwick Boseman, who also died after privately battling stage 4 colon cancer. A tweet from the late actor featuring a photo of himself and Abloh with the caption “History made” is now bittersweet. Both Abloh and Boseman were in the early 40s.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh. His physical presence is gone, but his legacy will live on forever.

May he rest in peace.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty