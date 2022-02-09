Nike’s Latest Run Club Challenge Will Allow App Users To Earn Upgraded Aaron Donald To Use In ‘Madden NFL 22’

Nike is teaming up Madden NFL 22 for a challenge that comes right on time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Right now, Nike is encouraging you to get active for a virtual reward that could take your Madden game to another level. Until Feb.14, if you get up and go log in five miles via the Nike Run Club app, you will earn an upgraded version of Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald with a +7 speed upgrade making him even more of a nightmare for quarterbacks in the game. Nike Run Club app users will also receive an achievement badge.

“I enjoy seeing kids get out and live active and healthy lifestyles,” Donald stated in a press release. “As a professional athlete, I think it’s important to reinforce healthy habits to our youth. I instill these habits in my kids as they were instilled in me. I teamed up with Nike and EA Sports to unlock the future of sport and inspire the next generation of athletes to explore and play in a meaningful way.”

If this initiative works like Nike hopes it does, it could lead to more collaborations that will see being active in real life leading to rewards in video games. adidas also did something similar when it sold a sensor insole insert named called Adidas GMR. It gave wearers rewards they could redeem in EA’s soccer video FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team mode after completing in real-life challenges like 40 powerful shots within the penalty box within a week, earning the wearer earn coins and skill boosts that could be used in the game.

We honestly think this is a great idea and would love to see more athletic apparel and fitness companies jump on the bandwagon.

Photo: Nike / Nike Run Club