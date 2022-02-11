Kim Kardashian Says Divorcing Kanye West Was About Putting Her Own Happiness First

Ex-spouses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going at each other via social media lately, with some shots being more subliminal than others. And while Kanye’s barbs tend to trend towards the more direct (and aggressive) route, the mother of Ye’s four children is opting for a more subtle approach.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” the former Ms. West told VOGUE in their March 2022 issue. “And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce,” she added, “I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Although the split between Kim and Ye began amicably enough, things have quickly soured between the two. Last month, West alleged that his ex-wife hid the whereabouts of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s birthday party, so he pressed Kim’s sister’s partner Travis Scott for the address and crashed the get-together. (Talk about doin’ the most!)

On her end, Kim acknowledged the rift but also tried to remain civil. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told the magazine. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

She also addressed the law apprenticeship she’s undertaken with the hopes of finally obtaining her law degree. While Ms. Kardashian’s detractors may think it’s all a publicity stunt, she asserted that her latest venture holds more meaning because of how closely it hits to home. “This work has taught me so much,” said the socialite. “Especially raising Black boys, who are going to be targeted so much more than their white friends.”

Ye may not be the only person upset Kim was chosen for the cover of this month’s VOGUE, however. The late André Leon Talley passed away last month at 73 years old, and he was the publication’s first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995. He then went on to the mag’s editor-at-large for a decade-and-a-half, from 1998 to 2013.

So Talley’s absence from the cover didn’t sit well with numerous fans of the fashion world, particularly because the issue came out during Black History Month and since the former Mrs. West has faced accusations of “blackfishing” in the past.

Some people argued that it was likely planned and sent to the presses before Talley’s death, but others clearly weren’t satisfied with the reason. Fashion IG account Diet Prada posted a series of Kardashian pics that were eerily similar to shots of Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, and Nina Simone. And Campbell herself even liked the post to boot!