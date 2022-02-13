Isaiah Rashad Receives Outpouring of Support After Alleged Sex Tape With Other Men Leaks

It’s been a pretty busy week for rappers and leaked sex tapes. First, Nelly apologized to his IG followers for “accidentally” uploading a video of himself receiving some sloppy toppy. (Per the comments, however, a lot his female fans felt sorrier for the young lady). Then, rapper Lil Fizz got clowned for his own “mushroom p*nis” after somebody shared pics of the B2K performer’s junk from his OnlyFans account.

Now, Top Dawg Entertainment lyricist Isaiah Rashad suffered a similar fate two days ago when a video of his own threesome hit social media, too—except his rendezvous include two other fellas. The Tennessee rapper has long kept mum about his sexuality or romantic involvement of any kind. And given Hip-Hop’s usual hostility with all matters gay, the expectation would be for Rashad to get heat from his peers, lose tons of fans overnight, and be harassed into obscurity.

Instead, a number of rappers quickly came out and defended Rashad, both for being an unwitting victim of a leak as well as his prerogative to love whomever he wants.

Although Rashad has yet to make any comment, his fans are also sending tons of love and support, too. It’s his frankness when discussing his personal demons and the vulnerability of his music that is rallying people around the 30-year-old and father of two.

“God’s not going to save you,” he honestly expressed in an interview with FADER last year to promote his album The House is Burning. “I mean, he can. Because I believe in God. But God alone is not going to save you. The world’s on fire. The water is polluted, there’s so much CO2 pouring into the ozone. But when you take it to a micro level…when your house is on fire, are you going to go into that bitch to get the personal possessions, or are you just going to trust in yourself and in God that you’re going to be able to bounce back?”

We’re standing with you, Isaiah, and we’re here for the bounce back!