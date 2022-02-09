Derrty Deed: Nelly Makes Public Apology For NSFW Video Leak

Nelly is doing a bit of damage control, publicly apologizing for a video showing him as the beneficiary of a sex act that was posted to his social media.

The rapper, whose real name is Cornell Hayes Jr., spoke to TMZ on Tuesday (February 8th) after the salacious video was posted to his Instagram Stories. The video, which is a little over a minute in length, shows a woman performing oral sex and while he wasn’t shown on-screen his voice could be overheard. It was soon removed, but not before some individuals screen captured the video and reposted it. “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”, he said to the outlet.

The video caused a stir on Twitter, with many putting in their two cents and looking to see what all the fuss was about and getting in a few jokes along the way.

With regards to how the video happened to be posted, it appears that Nelly and his camp feel that he was hacked. The “Air Force Ones” rapper’s representatives have begun an investigation into how the sex tape was posted, having concerns that other sensitive data such as his financial records might be at risk of being exposed. The incident comes on the heels of Nelly being in the news for making comments about pop superstar Madonna recently posting pictures of herself in lingerie to her social media accounts. Nelly wrote in the comments under the post, “Some things should be covered up.” He received immediate backlash for his statements, with one person writing: “y’all should really be looking at YOURSELVES and asking why the f–k u tryna cyber bully this person for the way she looks? It’s gross and giving boomer energy. @nelly this message is for you too.”