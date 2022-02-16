Drake Pens Ode to Odell Beckham Jr. In Honor Of Super Bowl LVI Victory

With the Los Angeles Rams’ victory at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. earned his first NFL championship. The 3x Pro Bowler had a solid showing at the Big Game, netting 52 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game for good in the second quarter.

OBJ’s performance and vindication (after his debacle with the Cleveland Browns) made everyone proud, including his high school football coach. But one of the loudest of OBJ’s congratulators was none other than his buddy Drake, who penned the following eight bars and posted them to IG in celebration of OBJ:

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosey

How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy

Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy

For now I just want to feel something

After that I wanna heal something

And after that I wanna build something

But today I just fulfilled something”

Drizzy and OBJ aren’t just palling around for the cameras, though. The pair have a longstanding friendship dating back as far as 2016, when Beckham (then with the New York Giants) trained with Drake at the 6 God’s Toronto mansion, otherwise known as “The Embassy.” Beckham was also invited for a cameo in the music video for Drake’s 2020 single “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

But there might be another reason Drake waxed so poetic about OBJ. The musician also placed three bets on the game prior to Super Bowl Sunday:

$600K that the Rams would win (Payout: $906K) $500K that OBJ would finish the game with more than 62.5 receiving yards (Payout $905K) $500K that OBJ would score at least one TD in the Super Bowl (Payout: $1.075M)

When Drake showed off his wagers on IG and wrote, “All bets are in on the family,” OBJ let his boy know he was up for the challenge. “It’s time,” Beckham responded in the comments section. And were it not for OBJ’s injury, Drake would most likely have finished the day 3-for-3. But the lyricist still walked away with a nice sum of change thanks to Beckham, maybe a poem was the least Drake could do to show his thanks.