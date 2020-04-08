Drake Shows Off His Impressive Toronto Mansion In Latest Edition of Architectural Digest

Drake gave us a small tour of his luxurious Toronto while he “Toosie Slide” through it. Architectural Design is now giving us all the details on the 6 God’s posh digs.

We already got small glimpses of Drake’s home when Elliott Wilson and B-Dot stopped by to interview the rapper for the Rap Radar Podcast. We found out from the interview that Drake has an automated toilet that plays music while you’re using it. We also already knew that he had his own official NBA-sized OVO (October’s Very Own) basketball court to get up shots and work on whatever basketball skills he may have.

Architectural Digest took things even further and broke down in detail what’s inside Drake’s Ferris Rafuali designed crib. Inside the master bathroom is a Nero Marquina marble vanity and tub. To top there is also a custom chandelier by Lumifer, Brabbu sconces (fancy candle holders), and a chair by Rafauli.

There is also a studio lounge that features a backlit panel of brown agate semi-precious stone that “softly illuminates” the room and is complemented by an Erwan Boulloud aluminum cocktail table and vintage Ricardo Fasanello chair.

Speaking off the studio, Drake takes the meaning of luxurious raps literally. In the room where he belts out his emo hits, there is a Ferris Rafauli custom daybed made from Jean Paul Gaultier fabric. The accent pillows are also designed by Rafauli are made from a combination of Jonas Wood x Louis Vuitton Monogram silk scarves.

The kitchen is decked out with suede chairs by Rafauli line with a Paonazzo marble island. There are Gabriel Scott pendants, La Cornue x Ferris Rafauli range, Kohler sinks, and Waterworks fittings.

You know Drizzy has to swim in style, right? Over his pool is a backlit slab of Nero Assoluto granite the provides interchangeable atmosphere lighting to set the mood and impress the ladies when they are over.

We all know Drake is a huge sports fan and has a lot of jerseys, so it makes perfect sense that he has a “jersey hallway displaying his impressive collection of uniforms from sports legends. It also uses Gabriel Scott lighting to help keep the room perfectly lit.

In the master bedroom, where all the magic happens, Rafauli decked it out with a bed by Hästens x Ferris Rafauli with a hummingbird tapestry by Alexander McQueen for The Rug Company serving as the bedding. There are also pendants by Jonathan Browning Studios.

Drake’s massive master walk-in closet features custom chandeliers by Venicem and plus a shearling banquette and millwork by Rafauli.

At the impressive mansion’s entrance are two Kaws sculptures. A custom bronze-and-solid-marble chandelier by Rafauli hangs over an Escarpment Light and Nero Marquina marble floor. Last but certainly not least, a bespoke Bösendorfer concert grand piano designed by Ferris Rafauli and Takashi Murakami lives inside the great room.

Not a bad place to be hunkered down and riding out a global pandemic at all. You can feast your eyes at all of the rooms below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty