Kanye West Trolls Pete Davidson Harder, Becomes His Instagram Follower

In December 2018, SNL funnyman Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account because the Internet was an “evil place” and it made him feel like he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

Well, Davidson is back on IG, and guess who’s ready to welcome him back to the platform? None other than his girlfriend’s ex-husband Kanye West – and given how Ye announced that he’s following Davidson, he screamed at the comedian to watch his back!

“FOLLOWED” is how West greeted Davidson on IG, and the rapper shared a screenshot of his message before promptly deleting it. For the time being, Davidson isn’t taking the bait. Instead, he’s only following two people: his lady Kim Kardashian and the MCU’s “Winter Soldier,” actor Sebastian Shaw.

On Valentine’s Day, West told his IG followers that he had faith that he would get Kim back. “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM,” he wrote photo of his ex-wife and Davidson. “I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY.”

And then, Ye urged his fans to take things one step further if they really supported him. “IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY,” he wrote in a subsequent post, “IF YOU SEE SKETE (Davidson) IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE [LOSER] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

Ye’s online shenanigans were a major part of his breakup from Julia Fox. He shared private messages between himself and Kim, where she asked him to stop for fear of Davidson’s safety. He even tried to one up Davidson on Monday by sending his ex-wife a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day.

However, West’s trolling is also opening a conversation about general mental health but also when does trolling for entertainment turn into harassment.

“He’s stalking her. This is terrifying for a woman,” wrote one Twitterer. “He’s threatening violence and demanding her back. This is not okay, any woman who has been in this situation and feared for her life doesn’t think it’s funny, it’s triggering and terrifying.”

Another person praised Kim for how she’s handled the matter so far and added, “None of this shit is funny, as someone who deals with this, I can say it’s scary, and stressful. I have sympathy for her, cause I know from experience.”

But, if anything, Ye’s decided to up the ante. Based on his latest IG post, the musician is targeting someone else in Davidson’s life to make the comic’s life harder: Davidson’s boss at Saturday Night Live, producer Lorne Michaels.