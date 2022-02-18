According To Rich Paul, LeBron James’ Path To NBA Greatness Was “Much Harder” Than Michael Jordan’s

The number one debate in every barbershop just got interesting thanks to some new comments from Rich Paul.

With The Athletic recently revealing that LeBron James grabbed the no.2 spot on its list of the 75 greatest NBA players, it would be a safe bet to assume the top spot is going to none other than Michael Jordan. James’ best friend and super-agent Rich Paul felt the need to speak on the honor while pointing out King James’ road to greatness was hard, if not harder than His Airness, Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

“The road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder than the road was for Michael,” Paul told The Athletic. “For a number of reasons. And I think the biggest reason is, everyone wants you to do something the way somebody else did it previously.

“LeBron was a kid. (The media) wanted LeBron to be like Mike; they wanted Michael to speak to them in any capacity, which he probably didn’t. They wanted Michael to be his friend, which he probably wasn’t. They also wanted LeBron to act like, be like Michael, and he wasn’t.

“There were more people that smiled and hoped LeBron failed than there ever was rooting for him to succeed in the beginning,” he further added.

Of course, this isn’t a very objective take due to Paul’s relationship with James, BUT points were made, and of course, his comments had all the sports pundits talking and debating. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins agreed with Rich Paul, with Stephen A. Smith visibly disagreeing as expected.

Well, LeBron James’ road to making the playoffs this year is looking tough. His Los Angeles Lakers are currently 9th in the Western Conference, and often injured All-Star big man Anthony Davis is out again after severely spraining his foot.

The Bron/Jordan debate will never end.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty