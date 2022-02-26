Former Green Bay Packer Greg Jennings Says Aaron Rodgers Is A Very “Selfish Guy”

One of Aaron Rodgers’ former teammates didn’t mince words when talking about his character.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings kept it all the way real about his former teammate, quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Fox Sports’ First Things First on Friday (Feb.25). Following ESPN’s Dianna Russini bombshell reporting that back-to-back league MVP wants to become the highest-paid quarterback in the league and looking to make $50 million a year, Jennings shared his thoughts on Rodgers’ character.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said while speaking about Rodgers trying to secure a major payday. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

Before Jennings ripped the now polarizing quarterback, he spoke about an interaction with Rodgers during his earlier years with the Packers. When it was time for Jennings to sign his rookie extension, Rodgers allegedly told him, “Don’t be that guy,” as the rest of the team were upset with their current contracts and trying to renegotiate their deals.

As for the reports of the 39-year-old quarterback trying to secure a $50 million per year deal, Rodgers buddy Pat McAfee called them “categorically false” on the Pat McAfee Show while sharing a text conversation between himself and Rodgers.

Regardless, Jennings’ assessment isn’t that far off based on Rodgers’ most recent behavior after he lied about being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Getty