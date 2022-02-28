Tyrese Professes His Love For Zelie Timothy, Shares Video of Them Using The Bathroom Together

Mr. doing too damn much for the internet, aka Tyrese, is back with another dose of TMI.

The Fast & Furious star is not shy about letting the outside world into his current relationship with social media influencer Zelie Timothy. After going public in March of 2021 fresh off his divorce, Gibson decided to share a video of himself shaving Timothy’s lady parts with the world. Months later, the madly in love couple split with the “Sweet Lady” crooner sharing a video of Timothy in the bathtub, writing, “We had so much potential. We really did. I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing….. [ link in the bio ] I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!” Now it would appear they are madly in love again with Gibson proclaiming Timothy as the “love of his life.”

In an Instagram post, Gibson decided to share a video of Timothy and himself using the bathroom together while on vacation. The couple can be seen playing footies while the curvy Dominican bombshell does a #1 while Gibson does a #2. In the caption for the video, Gibson directed his followers to his girlfriend’s YouTube vlog and wrote in the caption:

“Supposedly she’s a rebound, supposedly she was a side chick that caused my marriage to end nah….. @zelietimothy is the love of my life who never asked to be here. It’s all UP from here!”

As expected, a lot is going on in the posts comment section. One person wrote, “Not errthang need to be filmed bruh.” Another Instagram user wrote, “I hope to never be this far gone. I want to love and be love but we need boundaries.” There was some love for the video with one of Tyrese’s followers writing, “This is so cute even though everyone is going to find something wrong with this. I love their love.”

We are happy to see Tyrese in good spirits. The actor just lost his mother after a bout with COVID-19. But, seriously though, you don’t have to share everything. Case in point read the caption to this Instagram post below.

Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty