Tyrese Asks For “Prayer Warriors” As Mother Battles COVID-19

Actor & singer Tyrese Gibson is calling on supportive fans to send positive vibes and prayers, as his mother is battling COVID-19.

The Fast & The Furious star took to social media on Saturday (February 5th) to share that his mother, Priscilla Murray was in a coma in the ICU, stricken with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Gibson shared the news in a series of posts to his Instagram account. The first post shows him taking a break after receiving the news of her hospitalization while he was on set filming.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he wrote in the caption. “Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that my family can read and be encouraged.”

The actor has called on his fans and others to pray and rally around his mother in the past, as recently as 2020 when she was hospitalized in critical condition. He has spoken at length about their bond, which suffered through turbulent times during his upbringing in Watts, California. They both appeared on a Mother’s Day episode of the “Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2000, reflecting on those times and how her alcoholism affected his childhood.

Gibson shared updates on his mother’s condition on Sunday as he arrived at her bedside. “Life is to be lived from here I believe it and I ask that you continue to pray over my mother,” he wrote, adding: “The prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do,” he wrote in one post showing a photo of the unit. In another video, he expressed his deep gratitude for all of the prayers and positive vibes.