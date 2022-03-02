‘Lawd, Y’all Messy’: Teyana Taylor Shuts Down Tik Tok Rumors Of Drug Abuse & Marital Issues

Singer Teyana Taylor has never been shy about expressing her feelings on social media. In fact, she can e pretty damn filterless. So when folks on the rumor-net started playing around in Taylor’s face and spreading nonsense about her turning to drugs over marital issues, the “Bare Wit Me” singer held no punches when setting the record straight and reading Tik Tokers for absolute filth.

First, here’s what happened as reported by MadameNoire:

The speculation stemmed from TikToker @klatschhh — who re-enacts juicy yet “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from the lives of other online users who submit them to her.

In one post, @klatschhh does a play-by-play of an assistant’s point of view about a famous singer who has two kids and a husband on Dancing with the Stars that was being “showered with accolades” for his performances.

Amid a “mental breakdown,” the singer allegedly shared that her husband cheated on her “again.”

The unnamed songstress reportedly acted erratically before passing out in the bathroom from having “too much candy” in the following days.

The clip implied that the incident caused the singer’s team to post on social media about the songstress having to cancel an upcoming concert because “her body shut down” from exhaustion.

The assistant claimed to feel bad for the singer because the latter allegedly used drugs to cope with her husband’s “serial infidelity and suffering from pretending to have a perfect family.”

So nobody said any names in the video, but it was easy to speculate that the Tik Toker was talking about Taylor since the details in her reenactment were strikingly similar to things Taylor actually went through.

For instance, the singer with no name portrayed in the video suffered her breakdown and hospitalization from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 of last year, and Taylor was hospitalized late last November because her “body simply gave out” and “shut down” causing her to cancel a show in Mashantucket, Connecticut, according to a series of Instagram posts she shared at there time.

Taylor also happens to be married to NBA player and Dancing with the Stars winner Iman Shumpert, who she has two children with.

Now, back to those Instagram posts, because she changed the caption to one of them in order to go smooth off on people spreading rumors about her and to threaten the Tik Toker with litigation.

“Hey 👋🏾 WELCOME BACK TO THIS PIC FROM NOV. 28 😃 . Let me guess 🧐 . The YT LADY FROM TIKTOK SENT YALL NOSEY ASSES HERE feb ‘22 HUH?” Teyana said wrote. “Lawd, Y’all messy ass bloggers are worst than the national enquirer 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣. The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready), but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh.”

Y’all better stop playing with Teyana, because she ain’t playing with y’all.