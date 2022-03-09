Astronomical CAP?: Antonio Brown Claims He & Kanye West Are “Extremely Serious” About Buying Denver Broncos

The NFL desperately needs Black owners, and according to Antonio Brown, he and Kanye West want to join that exclusive fraternity.

The newly named president of Donda Sports, Antonio Brown, claims that he and his boss/friend Kanye West are “extremely serious” about purchasing the Denver Broncos. Speaking with TMZ “reporters,” Brown revealed both problematic individuals are interested in the idea after he was asked if potentially owning the iconic football franchise was still something he was considering. Brown floated the idea in a tweet he hit send on back in February.

“Tell Roger [Goodell] call me, we working on it,” Brown said. The paparazzi on hand followed up by asking if both he and Ye are serious about owning the Broncos? “We are extremely serious about it. We working towards it to get it done.”

As of right now, this sounds like straight C A P. If both West and Brown are indeed serious about purchasing the team, they would need to put down an estimated $4 billion, according to TMZ Sports. We’re not big on pocket watching here, but we’re pretty sure Brown isn’t in that league yet, and just based on Forbes’ recent reporting, neither is the finally-divorced Kanye West.

Of course, Brown made sure to point out that he is more focused on his music career, and he hopes to win a Grammy in the future. Yeah, good luck with that. Not even a Kanye West beat can save those struggle bars. Ye and AB’s interest in the Broncos comes after the team just landed Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson asked his former team to go after the troubled wide receiver during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

We’re sure they are looking at what happened between Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are glad they dodged that bullet.

Anyway, we would love to see some Black owners in the NFL. We just don’t think it needs to be these two. They got enough going on in their lives and can barely run themselves, let alone a professional football team.

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty