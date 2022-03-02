Kim Kardashian Finally Divorced from Kanye West, Judge Grants “Single” Status

Kim Kardashian will soon be officially declared single as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted her motion for divorce from Kanye West earlier today. According to multiple outlets, she’ll no longer have to carry her old surname while the matters of child custody and property get handled down the line (a.k.a. bifurcation).

This quick resolution is in stark contrast to how contentious the separation had become over the last year. In December 2021, a source told PEOPLE that Ye wouldn’t be “giving up without a fight,” and that despite his ex-wife’s request to legalize their split, “Kim is the mother of his children and he’s not going to just let that go.”

However, after both parties have gone on to date other people and watched their marital brawl spill into the public arena, Ye seemed to relent in a statement issued yesterday. “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” he said per Hollywood Unlocked.

Kardashian and West were married for seven years, but she said that moving on was about putting finally putting herself first. “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce,” she told VOGUE, “I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

And whereas Kim K. appears to be happy with new beau Pete Davidson, Ye hasn’t been so gracious about the split. In the past few months, he’s trolled Davidson on IG, threatened him in song, asked fans to mock Davidson if they see him, and leaked sensitive communication between himself and Kardashian.

He’s also dated [and split from] Irina Shayk and Julia Fox in that same time. Now, West appears to have a new love interest: Chaney Jones, a 24-year-old cosplayer who bears an uncanny resemblance to his former spouse. And he even went “Instagram Official” with Chaney yesterday, a move whose timing is raising questions.

Kim had been over the marriage a long time ago, though, and she was very clear about her refusal to go back to West. “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she said in a petition filed last week. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

And she doubled down on those feelings again at this morning’s true-up, as reported by TMZ. So with the result of today’s proceedings, Kimberly Noel Kardashian is a West no longer, and she is legally single once again.

However, Ye’s reps have begun contesting some of the rumors floating around about him and how he’s being portrayed.

First, they contend that his issues with the split were only ever “procedural” and that he always supported going separate ways as long as his ex-wife “satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law,” no different from the rights of any other divorcing party.

Second, per West’s representatives, she’s the one to blame for the yearlong delay; the court reportedly found that it was Kim’s faulty paperwork that dragged things out this far.

But with this part of their divorce behind them, he’s now able to give his full attention to the welfare of their four children.

The couple’s next hearing is set for August 5.