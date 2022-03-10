Chris Brown Posts Texts And Voicemails He Says Prove Rape Allegations Are False

Chris Brown is handling rape allegations from an unidentified accuser by producing what some people might call “receipts.”

As Page Six reports, the embattled singer is “putting the alleged accuser of his $20 million rape lawsuit on blast in an effort to clear his name after the mystery woman’s lawyers dropped her due to new information that came to light.”

The woman has accused Brown of drugging and raping her while at a party in Miami in December 2020. The suit, which was filed on January 27, states that a woman referred to as “Jane Doe” said Brown gave her drugs and that left her feeling “disoriented, physically unstable, and (she) started to fall in and out of sleep.” She claimed that while she was in this state, Brown took her into a bedroom, removed her bikini bottom and began to have intercourse with her despite her “mumbling” for him to stop.

On Tuesday, Brown posted to his Instagram story a series of texts and voice messages that he claims came from his accuser.

“Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**,” he captioned the post.

A text Brown shared from his alleged accuser time-stamped Aug. 26, 2021, stated, “U knew full well I wasn’t pressing u bout no d–k. U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that’s crazy i didn’t deserve that but u def got it.”

He also shared a voicemail message, in which a woman’s voice says, “I just want to see you again … just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f–k the s–t again.”

Brown added in a separate post on his Instagram Stories, “No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji).”

So basically, Brown revealed texts and voicemails that appeared to be from a woman who was pursuing a relationship with him after he allegedly raped her. Of course, the issue with calling these “receipts” is, well—how are we supposed to know she’s the same woman who accused him? Brown’s accuser hasn’t been identified publicly, so how do we know the messages were from her and not some other woman?

I’m not saying Brown’s guilty, I’m just saying his Instagram posts don’t prove he’s not when we don’t even know his accuser’s name.

Of course, as for now, none of that matters much since the alleged victim’s now-former attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, are no longer representing her because the Miami Beach Police Department provided them with “information last Thursday” about their client that “precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter.”

That, of course, doesn’t mean they found out she’s lying, and the attorneys didn’t provide any further insight on why they had to drop her.

At any rate, Brown insists he is innocent and he says he’s taking legal action against his accuser.

“Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people’s lives like that,” he wrote.

“The texts speak for themselves and demonstrate that the allegations are not true. He is cooperating with the Miami Police and is preparing legal action against his accuser.”

A spokesperson for Howard Bragman, who is part of Brown’s legal team, confirmed that legal action will be taken.

“The texts speak for themselves and demonstrate that the allegations are not true,” Bragman said of texts that absolutely do not speak for themselves. “He is cooperating with the Miami Police and is preparing legal action against his accuser.”