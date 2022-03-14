Reebok Announces Long-Term Partnership With Myles Garrett

A few weeks after announcing that they were getting into the NFT and Crypto game, Reebok has now revealed that they’ve partnered up with NFL superstar Myles Garrett and welcomed him to the ever growing family of Reebok athletes.

In a press release making the announcement, Reebok stated that the addition of the all-pro defensive end will bring new energy to the brand and that Garrett himself will be playing a big role in the “key marketing campaigns and product innovation for performance designs, while providing product feedback and footwear testing for future models.”

Myles Garrett himself seems pretty hype about being signed to Reebok in a long-term deal and in the press release expressed his excitement about joining the brand and what he hopes to accomplish while he’s a part of the family.

“Growing up admiring all-time greats like Allen Iverson, Shaq, and Shawn Kemp I’m extremely excited to be joining the Reebok family,” commented Garrett. “I really pride myself on having a lot of interests off the field so to be working with a brand that promotes individuality and encourages people to pursue the things that bring them joy is incredible. I’m looking forward to showcasing more of who I am on and off the field to help better establish the brand in performance and lifestyle.”

Should be interesting to see what Reebok and Myles Garrett create in the coming years. Though a signature line for the NFL all-pro hasn’t been announced, you figure it’s only a matter of time before he gets his own silhouette to ball in while he’s out on the field or kicking it in the club.

