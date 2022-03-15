Lil Baby To Perform At McDonald’s All American Games

Lil Baby loves the [high school] kids. The Atlanta rapper will be performing at the prestigious McDonald’s All American games.

The McDonald’s All Americans are the top male and female high school basketball players in the nation, and it’s safe bet to see say most of the have at least some Lil Baby on their playlists. So it only makes sense that the star rapper will be performing at haltime at the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

“I’m excited to perform the Halftime Show, especially because I’m a big basketball fan and have respect for these players, knowing what it’s like to go hard in the paint on your craft and chase your dreams to be the best,” said Lil Babyy in a press statement. “The McDonald’s All American Games are legit and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Lil Baby will perform at halftime of the Boys’ game, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CST

If you plan on attending in person, tickets for the POWERADE® Jam Fest on March 28 and the McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 are on sale over at mcdaag.com and via Ticketmaster.

