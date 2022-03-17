Mike Tyson Selling Gummy Edibles Shaped Like An Ear, “Mike Bites”

Mike Tyson has been a consistent proponent of complementary and alternative medicine, going as far as touting some pretty unorthodox options, including psychedelic toad venom. But “The Baddest Man On The Planet” is now entering the world of cannabis gummies, and the chewy treats take a bite out of one of Tyson’s most memorable moments: his 1997 bout with Evander Holyfield where he chomped out a portion of Holyfield’s ear.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤,” Tyson posted on social media. The edibles are produced by his Colorado-based company Tyson 2.0, which he launched four months ago. And Mike Bites are currently available from select dispensaries in California, Colorado and Nevada.

“It’s really all about the love of the medicine,” the former heavyweight champ told CNBC in a November 2021 interview. “I put a great deal of time in agriculture and discovering the right strain.”

There’s been no official word as to whether Holyfield receives any royalties for his ear’s likeness, but Tyson and Holyfield have patched things up well since their fight 25 years ago. In fact, the two became chummier as the years progressed, and they even appeared together in a 2013 Foot Locker commercial where Tyson shows up at Holyfield’s doorstep and returns the ear.

But Tyson also hinted at the idea of Mike Bites in November 2019, when he sat down with Holyfield during an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive somebody that?’” Holyfield said. “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it… Mike bit me. I say I bit somebody too. It just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder. He dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

So that’s when Iron Mike made his pitch. “You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears,” he told Holyfield. “Some edibles [of your ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em.”

And Holyfield replied like someone who knew a good idea when he heard one: “Well, I could do that.”