Donald Trump Alleges Mike Tyson Almost Put The Paws On Him Over Robin Givens

Former President Donald Trump may have a serious fight on his hands. Mazars USA, the accounting firm which the ex-POTUS has relied on for himself and his businesses, dropped him as client amid allegations of fraud and said all his financial statements from the last decade “should no longer be relied upon.”

But reportedly, Trump was nearly dropped by someone else nearly three-and-a-half decades ago, and it would have been flat on his face by none other than former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson. Apparently, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” believed Trump was running around with his then-wife Robin Givens. Trump was also married to his first wife Ivana at the time, too.

In the upcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Trump was allegedly having two years ago at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, were in attendance, and the following passage shares Trump’s account of his 1988 encounter with Iron Mike:

“In New Jersey, the president was happily ensconced in his circle of yes-men, regaling the state’s first couple with stories about Mike Tyson (the boxer, Trump said, had been convinced at one point that Trump was having an affair with Robin Givens, Tyson’s wife at the time) and Tom Brady (the football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet).”

And this isn’t the first Trump is said to have shared this story, either. According to the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald by Tim O’Brien, he gave more details about standing face-to-face with Tyson.

“[Tyson] said, ‘Could I ask you, Are your f- – -ing my wife?’” Trump similarly recalled. “Now, if I froze, I’m dead . . . You would have zero chance,” he recalled. Here’s the heavyweight champion of the world, and he’s a solid piece of f- – -ing armor.” Trump notably didn’t spill whether he and Givens were fooling around, though — or if even answered Tyson at all.

However, “The Donald” isn’t the only person Tyson confronted over his then-wife. Another popular “Mike” of the 80s and 90s almost faced the wrath of The Baddest Man: His Airness, Michael Jeffrey Jordan. And this confrontation didn’t transpire as smoothly.

Jordan and Givens were rumored to have been an item during MJ’s early days in the NBA, about one year before she went on to marry Tyson. Givens’ violent union with Tyson would last 13 months before the two eventually divorced in 1989.

However, Tyson was having a hard time processing the separation, according to his longtime manager and friend, Rory Holloway. So imagine how things went down when Tyson and Jordan happened to be in the same Chicago restaurant after the boxing champ’s breakup.

Tyson was knocking back a number of Long Island Iced Teas and said to have been glaring at Jordan. “I’m telling the server to water his drinks down ‘cause I see where this is going,” Holloway recounted in his 2014 book Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson. Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan. He says, ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f—-d with my b—h.’”

“Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost,” Holloway continued in the book. “‘I know you messed with her. You can tell me,’ [Tyson said to Jordan]. It was a circus, for real, that night. Don King trying to change the subject. Me and John trying to hold Mike down. Mike telling everyone he’s going to bust Jordan’s a–. Jordan’s dressed sharp as always and he can’t get out of there fast enough.”