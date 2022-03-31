Tyga & Rob Kardashian Check Blac Chyna About Her Alleged Child Support Woes

Angela Renée White, better known as 33-year-old model Blac Chyna, went on social media Wednesday and dragged her two baby daddies, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, for supposedly stiffing her over child support. However, the men were not too pleased with her allegations and went right back at her, saying their other payments to her (totaling $77K alone in schooling for her two children between the fellows) were ample enough that she shouldn’t require separate child support — and the Twitterati was in full support of the men.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” White tweeted. And she wrote in her follow-up post, “Single no support child support.” (Blac Chyna’s third child is from a previous relationship.) “Practicing gratitude,” she wrote in a third post.

It was not clear if her post were just a public venting session or covertly aimed at either of the men. However, per ET Online, Kardashian has a standing arrangement with Blac Chyna since March 2019 by which he doesn’t have to pay her child support. However, they have shared custodial rights of their 5-year-old daughter, Dream. And the specifics of her arrangement with Tyga are even less known.

But Blac Chyna’s recent remarks are in stark contrast to those she made three years ago, when she claimed her “biggest flex” was providing for her children without any financial assistance. “Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did,” she said in 2019. “But none of that comes out. It’s only negative s*** with Chyna, Angela White.”

As recently as last September, White proudly touted her non-reliance on Tyga or Kardashian. “Everything that I have, I work super hard for,” she shared on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef. “I don’t have like neither one of my children’s fathers on child support. I get out and I grind every day and that’s really it.” She did say she is open to adding more young ones to her fold on one condition: “I got to make some more money, though.”

So Rob Kardashian quickly responded to White on Twitter and defended himself. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities,” he wrote. “I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga jumped right into the comments section right after and revealed his envy with Rob’s settlement. “[H]ow u pay 3k less. Let me know the plug,” he wrote. The “Rack City” rapper and White share a 9-year-old son, King Cairo.

White has yet to issue any comment about their replies or to her fans directly.