Tyga Launches His Own Lifestyle and OnlyFans Management Company, Too Raww

In October, Tyga posted some very racy NSFW material that got the Internet talking.

Now, the “Rack City” rapper has decided to get in on some of the behind-the-scenes action, and he has launched his own OnlyFans & lifestyle brand management company called Too Raww.

The venture was started a couple of weeks ago, and it is supposed to be an opportunity for Tyga to share his lessons and wisdom with new content creators. While it’s unclear as to the specific services being offered or the advantages of being a Too Raww model, it would appear that recruitment for new hires is very strong. The casting call advert can be found on Too Raww’s Instagram page, and it reads, “Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management?” and an email address is provided for further contact. Per the post, you can also send a Direct Message via Instagram if you would like more info.

“I had a vision of turning Too Raww into an empire that is not only about management but can be a full-service lifestyle creative company. Everything Too Raww is my own personal taste and aesthetic, I will be hands on creatively and with the management aspect,” said Tyga. “The concept of OnlyFans has allowed people to connect with their fans on a more personal level, and it’s allowing for more content-driven engagement. I’m having a lot of fun with this so far.”

Tyga may be the biggest name to have made this kind of an entrepreneurial move to a more business side of the platform, but he’s not been the only celebrity whose been making waves with an OnlyFans account during the pandemic. Other notable names include fellow rappers like Rubi Rose and Cardi B, the PEOPLE Magazine’s sexiest man alive, Michael B. Jordan, and actress Bella Thorne, who made $2 million in six days from her OnlyFans page.