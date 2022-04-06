Back To The Future: DeLorean Will Unveil New Electric Car At 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Fans of the 1980s and the Back to the Future franchise are quite familiar with the DMC-12, better known as the DeLorean. It was the lone vehicle ever produced by the DeLorean Motor Company, and it was only available for purchase from 1981 to 1983, although the company closed its doors one year earlier because founder John DeLorean was busted in a drug trafficking sting.

But now the DeLorean is returning in a “blast from the past” (or is bringing us “back to the future” once again) as the famed vehicle is set to reappear at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this summer. “On August 21 at the famed Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach, DeLorean will not only showcase the most anticipated vehicle of the year, but will introduce 3 reimagined vehicles that span the last 40 years,” the company announced on its IG page in February.

However, the DeLorean Motor Company has since bumped up the reveal by three days. And this DeLorean’s electric, meaning you won’t need your flux capacitors to see it ahead of its grand exposition at Pebble Beach’s Concept Car Lawn.

“We will tell the world not only what’s next for DeLorean, we also will show you the evolution of our designs for the last 40 years,” said Troy Beetz, DeLorean’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company teamed up with Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A. (the engineering and design firm of Lamborghini) to deliver the electric DMC-12 as the “new interpretation of a modern icon.”

Andrea Porta, Business Development Manager for Italdesign said the following in a statement. “With DeLorean, we’re working on a car that is the authentic expression of all the services Italdesign is well-known for on an international level. Starting from the styling, as we are [the] official partner.”

The three other reimagined vehicles to be featured at this year’s Concept Car Lawn are likeliest to be:

the DMC-24, which was a proposed sedan for which Italdesign initially did the design. However, the DeLorean Company reportedly failed to pay the firm for its work, so the vehicle was repurposed by Lamborghini for their Marco Polo;



the DMC-44, a proposed 4×4 adventure vehicle; and



the DMC-80, a bus that came in a range of 6-cylinder engines and was intended for mass transit.

Check out the line of DeLorean vehicles up close, as envisioned in partnership with Italdesign, when you purchase your tickets to the the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance by clicking here.