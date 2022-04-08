Vince Staples, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow & More New Music: STREAMED April 8, 2022

BIA feat. J. Cole — “London”

It’s a jet-setting collaboration as BIA taps J. Cole to co-pilot her newest single, “London.” The “Whole Lotta Money” star links up with Cole World over AzizTheShake, Jon Glass, and Tim Nihan’s production for this new track.

As the title suggests, BIA and Cole trade bars about “London,” incorporating British slang in their verses. “It’s pretty funny how now they all like me, innit?” BIA raps on the track, before Cole brags about “blokes going broke trying to keep up” with him. The DAPS-directed dance-filled video brings the theme home with UK visuals.

Although Cole usually keeps his public statements to a minimum, the Dreamville head wrote a lengthy Instagram caption about this collaboration. “I thought about this song for a month straight, it was my favorite song and I only heard it one time,” he said in the post. “When the thought and conversation came up about me adding a verse, I was excited but genuinely nervous [because] I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it.”

Eventually, Cole agreed to deliver a verse. “I’m grateful I Ended up catching the right wave,” he said. “Thank you…for having me on this record with you, love this … and love your energy and spirit.”

Chloe — “Treat Me”

After dropping jaws with “Have Mercy,” Chlöe returns with another banger in the form of “Treat Me.” A Bubba Sparxxx sample adds bounce to the track, while Bailey delivers a potent blend of confidence, sass, and signature vocal harmonies.

“Treat me like I treat me” is the song’s overall message of self-love and empowerment over OAK’s production. “Love me like I love me, completely, and deeply.

Soon, Chlöe also provides bold lyrics about what she wants in a partner. “Exceptional, anything less is unacceptable / Don’t get me wrong, I’m flexible / But only in all the ways my legs can go.”

That boldness carries on into the song’s Diana Kunst-directed music video, which blends black and white imagery with colorful clips. It’s a dance-driven extravaganza, showcasing Soraya Lundy’s choreography and Chlöe’s star power.

Vince Staples — Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Vince Staples isn’t slowing down. The Long Beach emcee dropped his self-titled LP just last year and he’s already doubled back for his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

This 16-song project features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Baby with production from the likes of Mustard, DJ Dahi, and Cardo, among others. It’s a reflective piece about the place that raised the 28-year-old artist.

“A lot of my work has been an anthology of my neighborhood and my experiences that I didn’t quite understand,” Staples told SiriusXM. “This is the end of that. This is probably the last one about speaking on things of that nature.”

He went on to explain that this might be his best offering yet. “I feel like this is probably my best project to date. I don’t even like speaking like that about myself,” he added.

Listen to Ramona Park Broke My Heart below.

Lil Baby — “Right On” & “In a Minute”

With two entries in the Hot 100 at the moment, Lil Baby keeps his foot on the gas. Today, the constantly-flowing rapper provides two new singles for his ever-ready fanbase.

The first of these tracks is “Right On,” where he has a message for the authorities. “Tell the police I don’t do nothing,” he raps on the cut. “I been selling these songs / Ain’t putting no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leading you on.” Baby raps these lines while riding around town in a slick Rolls Royce for the song’s music video.

Back to back with it, Baby also drops off another track in the form of “In a Minute.” Here, he brags about how he’s “running up a silly check / staying off the internet.” He adds: “Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any given time.” Launching with a photosensitivity warning, the song’s music video is a peek into daily occurrences, from flights to performances to meetups with other artists like 42 Dugg.

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Jack Harlow takes flight with a brand new single, the highly-anticipated “First Class.” As previewed on social media, the new joint features a vocal sample from Fergie’s 2006 “Glamorous.”

Over mellow production, Jack reflects on his life at the moment. “This lifestyle don’t got many downsides,” he says. “Except for the lack of time I get round my / family, making sure they never downsize / I got visions of my mom sayin’, ‘Wait, this house mine?’”

The song also provides a sign of things to come. “Hard drive full of heat seeking,” he says. “Tryna come the same day as Jack, rethink it / You don’t need Givenchy; you need Jesus / Why do y’all sleep on me? I need reasons.”

Harlow dropped the new single off with a visualizer featuring Polaroids from his recent travels. Listen to the new track and peep the visual below.

Fivio Foreign — B.I.B.L.E.

Fivio Foreign has made a name for himself through buzz-filled singles and a show stopping Kanye West collaboration. After dropping his Ye and Alicia Keys-assisted “City of Gods” track, the New York rhymer unleashes his B.I.B.L.E. LP.

Aside from Alicia and Yeezy, Fivio enlists help from the likes of Quavo, Coi Leray, Queen Naija, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Blueface, Ne-Yo, and Polo G.

To celebrate the release, Foreign released a documentary about the build up to this album and the album’s title. “The B.I.B.L.E. name is like a metaphor. In the real Bible, there’s a whole bunch of stories and you relate it to your life,” he explains. “My album is the B.I.B.L.E. because it’s my stories. I want people to listen to the music, take the stories and use it in their life.”

Stream B.I.B.L.E. below.