Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Defacing Gas Station Pumps With Anti-Joe Biden Stickers

Lord, these people are dumb.

A white man in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was recently charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after running from a cop who was questioning him about anti-Joe Biden stickers he left on the pumps at a gas station, ABC 27 reports. Video footage shows the man struggling with the officer who took him down to cuff him, and miraculously, no one was brutalized by a cop who feared for his life.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Thomas Richard Glazewski, can be heard shouting profanity at the officer and exclaiming, “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” pointing at the stickers. According to a gas station employee, he had sprayed with some sort of substance that made them difficult to peel off.

ABC 27 reported that Glazewski vandalized the pumps because he was upset at Biden for raising gas prices which shows two things: First, he’s another dumb a** who thinks the president controls gas prices. (Of course, they only think that when a guy they don’t like is in office.) Secondly, Glazewski isn’t smart enough to understand that, even if Biden was solely responsible for the ever-rising gas prices, his vandalism isn’t even aimed at the right target. I mean, what did the gas station owners do? Is Biden going to pay for the sticker removal on those pumps?

These people are just so damn illogical and ignorant. But hey, MAGA, right?

