Judge Sides With Jesse Williams, Reduces His Child Support Payments Following Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams’ wallet gets a huge break when it comes to dropping dough on child support.

Spotted on Page Six and first reported by People, documents revealed that Williams’ child support payments have been “temporarily reduced” to $6,413. Last month, the actor petitioned the court that his $40,000 monthly child support payments be reduced because he no longer appears on the long-time hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy.

“I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” the 40-year old said, according to court docs.

Williams left the show in May 2021 after being one of the standout stars in the hit ABC drama for 12 seasons. You can now find him on Broadway as part of the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out. In the play, he takes on the role of a gay baseball player who has to bare his cheeks and claims he is bringing home $1,668 per week and is receiving rave reviews. That pales compared to the ridiculous total of $6.2 million and $183,000 in residuals he initially brought in from Grey’s Anatomy.

Williams and his ex-wife Drake-Lee share joint custody of their two children, Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6. The couple separated in 2020, but their tumultuous divorce was finalized in 2020. According to Page Six, the couple battled each over for custody and payments and was ordered to attend “high conflict” parenting classes to teach them how to coexist while having to co-parent in April 2021.

In 2018, a debate ensued on social media when the courts first decided that Williams had to pay his ex-wife $100k in child and spousal support. Many other celebrities currently paying astronomical amounts of child support might want to holla at Williams’ lawyers.

Photo: Morgan Lieberman / Getty