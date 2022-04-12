Rihanna Graces Cover Of Vogue & Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out Of The Friendzone

Rihanna has graced the May cover of Vogue and (finally!) is giving fans an inside look at her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

The two announced their pregnancy months ago, but Rihanna reveals how tough it was for the two to leave the friendzone collectively.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she says. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each

other in.”

Her crew knew they were close since Rocky grabbed her butt during the 2012 VMAs while she performed “Cockiness,” but it wasn’t until the onset of COVID that they started to see each other in a different light.

“He became my family in that time,” she says, also revealing that they’d grill barefoot while Rocky tye-died t-shirts he’d copped at a local gas station.

“I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she remembers. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.” No matter where they stopped, they always had fun. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ri reveals that she has no interest in rocking maternity clothes simply because getting dressed up and fly is too much fun.

For those more concerned with a follow-up to her 2016 album Anti, Ri did give some info on the forthcoming follow-up, saying, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Check out the rest of the interview, which includes her sharing where she wants to raise her kid, what it was like for Rocky to meet her family for the first time, and more.