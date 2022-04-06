Rihanna Officially Joins Billionaire Club, Lands On ‘Forbes’ List

Rihanna has achieved plenty of feats and worn many hats in her career, including Grammy Award winner, actress, fashion designer, philanthropist, mother, and more. But now, the Barbadian beauty can add one more accomplishment to the list: billionaire. Miss Fenty cracked Forbes‘ yearly “World’s Billionaires List” for the first time, having officially crossed the ten-figure threshold in August of last year.

Interestingly though, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, Rihanna only landed at No. 1729. “The bulk of her fortune comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%,” Forbes first reported eight months ago. “Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.”

The 34-year-old released her last album, Anti, six years ago, and fans have been eagerly waiting for her next one since then. But in the meantime, Rihanna’s launched her popular Fenty brand of lingerie and cosmetics, partnered with LVMH (although the parties involved mutually agreed to separate in 2021), and thrown herself more into charity work with her nonprofit The Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna’s the fourth youngest woman on this year’s list (and thirty-fifth youngest person overall). Some of the other notable women the “World’s Billionaires List” were Alice Walton (of Walmart, No. 18), MacKenzie Scott (ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, No. 30) and Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of Steve Jobs, No. 110). A number of persons on the list are returnees and were expected, though, like Elon Musk (No. 1), Jeff Bezos (No. 2), Warren Buffet (No. 5), and former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg (No. 12).

But there were a few entertainers in the mix as well, such as Kanye West (No. 1,513), Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian (No. 1,645), Jay-Z (No. 2,076), and Oprah Winfrey (No. 1,196).

The top ten richest people in 2022 so far according to Forbes Magazine (with their net assets in parentheses) are:

And you can see any real-time changes to the “World’s Billionaires List” by clicking on the Tweet below.