Cardi B Takes On The Internet After Clip Suggest She Had Beef With Billie Eilish After Met Gala

Cardi B attended a Met Gala afterparty at NYC’s Boom Boom Room on Monday, and she quickly found herself at the heart of a rumored beef with Billie Eilish. Per a brief clip making the rounds throughout the Internet, the 29-year-old “WAP” performer jumped atop the bar while in her stunning gold Versace gown and told the attendees, “Tonight we’re gonna have fun, make sure y’all get y’all drinks, make sure y’all get y’all little –.” And she ended with a gesture suggesting that guests indulge in some harder substances to really cut loose.

The video then quickly cuts to Eilish, who appears to be looking in Cardi B’s direction while uttering the phrase, “She’s so weird.” And fans began wondering if the two singers had some kind of confrontation earlier that evening which the cameras failed to catch.

But Eilish later sent Cardi B a voice memo saying that the remark was taken out of context. “Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that,” the “bad guy” singer said in the recording. “I was f–king calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your ass,” she further clarified. “And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!’” Cardi then posted the memo on her own Twitter page the next day.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” Cardi captioned her own post. “Two, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f***ing baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

The NYC-born rapper should know about the web turning “everything into [a] mess,” though. Cardi said her own proposal that guests indulge in cocaine was a joke taken out of context, too. “I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can’t every celebrity joke around and say slick s–t?” she said Tuesday on her Instagram Live.

“Fame has turned me into a prisoner… I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore,” she added. “Anything that will go on social media is always bad. If I could click my f–king feet three times and go back to f–king 2013 when I was just a regular bitch, dancing and making money every single night, that is where I want to be. That’s when I was me.”