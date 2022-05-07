Nick Cannon Celebrates Another Baby On The Way & Candy Shop Anniversary In Bahamas

N

ick Cannon recently took a trip to the Bahamas with his partner Bre Tiesi to celebrate her 30th birthday and the upcoming birth of their son, which will be Cannon’s eighth child overall. However, the duo was also in the Caribbean for the one-year anniversary of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie opening its Baha Mar location.

According to Page Six, Cannon and Tiesi arrived at the posh resort on Wednesday around 7 p.m. The Wild ‘N Out creator deejayed the night away while his lady indulged herself with the shop’s renowned King Kong Sundae. The large-sized dessert includes 24 scoops of ice cream, a whole can of whipped cream, sprinkles, M&M candies, lollipops, and more. And to complete it all, Tiesi’s own sundae was topped with sparklers.

Eleven days earlier, Cannon was in Indianapolis for the store’s grand opening of their new store in Naptown. The 41-year-old actor/rapper/producer has been a celebrity partner with the Sugar Factory American Brasserie since at least 2017, and he might be the confectionery’s most premier one. Cannon has spun music at various grand openings for Sugar Factory in locales such as Foxwoods Resort Casino, Dallas, and Atlanta.

He even partnered with the company and TCL Chinese Theaters to roll out a new concept called Theatre Box, which was supposed to be first launched in San Diego’s Gaslamp District three years ago. “Theatre Box is truly a one-of-a-kind 70,000 square-foot entertainment complex with eight luxury theatres and 700 seats combined, including San Diego’s first IMAX theatre,” film producer and TCL Chinese Theatre owner Elie Samaha said in 2017, when the project was first announced.

“It’s going to have the first Wild ‘N Out sports bar and arcade with 15,000 square feet of giant screen TVs,” Cannon added, “amazing cocktails and the newest interactive games mixed with old school arcade entertainment.” However, after numerous delays and a failed attempt at starting the sub-brand in Miami Beach, Cannon finally went back home, and this past February, he opened the doors to his first Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade back in San Diego. Check out the clip below to see when 50 Cent rolled through for Sunday brunch and partied with his “Disco Inferno” castmate!

