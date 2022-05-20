Megan Thee Stallion Says Her New Album Is “About 95% Done”

Megan Thee Stallion was named the 2022 Webby Artist of the Year “for using her massive platform to advocate for Black women to be confident, respected and protected.” And Hot Girl Meg revealed a bit more welcome news for her fans prior to receiving her award on Tuesday at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.

“I’m probably like 95% done with my new album,” she told Jordana Jarrett, Manager of Editorial Strategy for The Webby Awards. Meg has been more focused on her business ventures since the release of her platinum-selling debut album Good News, which came out two years ago.

That doesn’t mean Hot Girl Meg has been totally silent on the music front, though. Aside from being a featured artist on multiple remixes last year, she rapped along with Bobby Sessions for the song “I’m A King,” from the Coming 2 America soundtrack. She also performed the song “Crazy Family” with Maluma and Rock Mafia on the soundtrack for the film The Addams Family 2.

And this past April, Megan released the song “Plan B,” which some people think may have been a subliminal diss track towards her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez. “I want to tease that for the hotties,” Meg further told Jarrett. “I haven’t told them nothing about my album.”

But in October 2021, she dropped her compilation album Something For The Hotties, which she called a “gift to my hotties.” The platinum-selling project included “freestyles.. plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold ya’ll over for the rest of the year.”

That same month, Meg sat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to explain why she put out the compilation album instead of a proper sophomore release. “I’m really taking my time,” she told him. “This is the most songs that I’ve ever recorded.”

“So that’s why Something For The Hotties – it feels good because it’s kind of like an introduction into the next phase of my music,” the H-Town Hottie added. “This is something that I already did. I’ve been sitting on these songs. So now I’m like, ‘Okay, the Hotties deserve this. They should have it.’ And y’all should be prepared for next year.”