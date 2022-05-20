Dave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Roomate

The attack on Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has taken an interesting turn. Isaiah Lee, the man who got hands and feet put on him for trying to stab the comedian, is now facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing his roommate.
TMZ reports Isaiah Lee is now looking at the felony charges he managed to avoid for a separate incident. According to the celebrity gossip site, police were able to solve the crime because of the publicity garnered for trying to harm Chappelle.
Per TMZ:
The L.A. County D.A.’s Office says Lee stabbed his roommate back in December … which flew under the radar until Lee made international headlines when he tried to tackle Chappelle earlier this month.
District Attorney George Gascón says, “The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime.”
According to the D.A., Lee stabbed his roommate at a transitional housing apartment — but the victim wasn’t able to identify Lee as his attacker until he saw him in the media reports about the Chappelle incident. The victim had previously reported the attack to cops.
Following the incident at the Hollywood Bowl, the D.A. came under fire for not charging Lee with a felony for attempting to stab Chappelle, which resulted in him catching an epic fade. Instead, he was slapped with 4 misdemeanors to complement his broken arm and bruises.
His luck has officially run out because now he is facing a felony and some serious jail time if convicted. As expected, Lee has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge.
The Chappelle incident followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards leaving many comedians fearing his actions would give other people the courage to act out in the same matter.
We will continue to monitor this strange situation.
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty