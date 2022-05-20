Dave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Roomate

The attack on Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has taken an interesting turn. Isaiah Lee, the man who got hands and feet put on him for trying to stab the comedian, is now facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing his roommate.

TMZ reports Isaiah Lee is now looking at the felony charges he managed to avoid for a separate incident. According to the celebrity gossip site, police were able to solve the crime because of the publicity garnered for trying to harm Chappelle.

Per TMZ:

The L.A. County D.A.’s Office says Lee stabbed his roommate back in December … which flew under the radar until Lee made international headlines when he tried to tackle Chappelle earlier this month.

District Attorney George Gascón says, “The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime.”