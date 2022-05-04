Twitter Reacts To Dave Chappelle’s Onstage Attacker Getting Beatdown

Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on stage may have sadly set a precedent.

During the Netflix Is A Joke Fest Tuesday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a festival-goer after he rushed the stage. Chappelle and the suspect appeared to wrestle for a bit before the latter ran behind the onstage screen. As he ran away from the comedian, security tackled him to the ground to secure him so that he no longer presented a threat to the venue.

While security handled the situation, Chappelle appeared to watch the situation unfold and joke that the attacker was “a trans man,” a clear nod to the beef the LGBTQIA+ community has with the comedian’s jokes about them in his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer.”

Once the onstage situation calmed down, Dave safely returned to the spotlight, joined by Jamie Foxx as they sang each other’s praises. After Foxx professes how much he enjoyed the night and vows not to let anything happen to Chappelle, Chappelle says, “I’ve been doing this 35 years, and I just stomped a n-gga backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Further footage shows the suspect being loaded into the back of an ambulance with his arm twisted up like a pretzel.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was later arrested early Wednesday morning and booked at the LAPD’s Hollywood station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a knife shaped like a gun was found on him. According to law enforcement, his bail was set at $30,000.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest is the streaming platform’s 11-day event which runs until May 8 and features more than 130 performers at various venues across LA.

