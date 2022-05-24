United Airlines Worker Loses Fight With Football Player, Then Loses Job

Since 1965, United Airlines has been inviting travelers everywhere to explore the world with their popular slogan, “Fly the Friendly Skies.” But last Thursday, one particular United Airlines employee was apparently not in the friendliest of moods. In fact, the unnamed worker decided to share some of that unfriendliness with an ex-NFL cornerback. Yet not only did the employee find himself on the losing end of a fight that morning — the fellow ended up losing his job over the situation, too.

The brawl took place at New Jersey’s Newark International Airport, and video of the incident begins with former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley getting slapped by the said employee. (Each party reportedly has a witness claiming the other person was the provocateur.) Langley, 27, immediately returned fire, and it seemed that things had cooled off for a bit. However, the airline employee then sucker-punched Langley, and that’s when the duo squared up and provided a show for the passengers at EWR that day. (Check out the video below.)

The airline worker was outsized and outclassed by Langley, but his heart was not to be questioned that morning. “You saw that sh-t?” Langley shouted at bystanders before serving the fellow another knuckle sandwich that dropped him to the floor. The United employee staggered to his feet again, however, bloody but game.

“You want some more? He wants some more!” Langley shouted again. But the cornerback backed away and did his best to spare the employee.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” the airline said in a statement. And per multiple sources, the employee has since been canned by United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines.

However, one person who had sided with the terminated employee is actor Alec Baldwin. “The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job,” the troubled actor wrote on social media. “The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This as-hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

Baldwin, 64, has been in some hot water of his own since last October. The characteristically volatile actor fired a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust, and the incident resulted in a cinematographer’s death and injury to the director. The movie, which was in production at the time, has since been suspended. Yet Baldwin has denied accountability for the shooting, so his comments about workplace safety may seem somewhat ironic.

“Sir, you shot and killed someone at YOUR workplace. Please sit this one out,” replied Wendy Osefo, one of the stars from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And TV personality Laura Govan also wasn’t a fan of Baldwin chiming in, either. “Alec, have a seat sir,” she wrote. “FYI You should still be grieving over the lady you killed.”