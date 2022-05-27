Sha’Carri Richardson’s Ex Admits To Abusing The Track Star

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Sha’Carri Richardson‘s ex has finally taken responsibility for the abuse the American track star faced.

Richardson first mentioned allegations of the abuse last week in an Instagram post where she never named the person by name and instead referred to them as a “Jamaican athlete.”

“I don’t understand how someone can just walk out of your life and not care about you anymore,” Richardson wrote in an IG story.“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump. I was abused and stole from, yet protected her from the judgment of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with [homophobia] and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

But now, the athlete, Janeek Brown, has come forward in a new interview to tell her truth and admit the harm she caused Richardson.

“I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of. And we moved on, and even after then, I was trying to move on from that, we still got nowhere. “We just keep on fighting, blaming each other and the regular relationship problems,” Brown revealed.

Brown even encourages Richardson to file charges if she feels it’s necessary to do so and says she was suffering through several hardships while the couple was together.

“Yeah, I was going through something—I was finding myself, that’s why I am coming to social media, you feel me?” Brown said. “So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now. I may look different now.”

Richardson has yet to respond to her ex confirming the abuse, but the American runner did win the 100M event in the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League with a clocked time of 11.27 seconds.