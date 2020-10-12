Logic Drops Over $220,000 On THIS Rare Pokémon Card — Photos Inside

After an extremely rare Illustrator Pikachu card sold for $230K this past summer, Logic has spent a large sum on a must-have card for his own Pokémon collection.

The rapper dropped upwards of $220,000 on a first-edition Charizard after spending $23K on a set of unopened booster packs days prior, CNET reports.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience,” Logic captioned an Instagram post that showed off his latest purchases.

