Meta Quest Announces ‘Soul Sessions’ Concert Series

A new concert series by Meta arrives just in time for Black Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth, giving fans the chance to be immersed in music from artists like Lucky Daye through virtual reality.

The multi-national technology company formerly known as Facebook announced the debut of the Soul Sessions Concert Series, an immersive concert experience captured in 3D. The artists featured in the new series are Grammy Award-winning singer Lucky Daye, up-and-coming artist Umi, and the soulful Baltimore musician serpentwithfeet. Episodes in the series will feature each artist performing their hit songs in an intimate setting, and will also include them being interviewed about their careers and their artistic journey. The Soul Sessions were conceived as a way to honor the long-lasting legacy of Black music in America and to shine a light on how these artists are adding new dimensions through their unique musical stylings as well as to mark the Juneteenth holiday this upcoming weekend.

All of the episodes were recorded live utilizing cameras specially designed to be seen using the Meta Quest 2, the latest virtual reality headset from the company. The headset gives the user a more enriched VR experience with crisper sounds and pristine visual footage allowing them to be truly immersed in the experience. Each episode will be available to watch on Oculus TV on the Quest platform beginning on June 16th, 2022 at 10 A.M. PT. Those who want to enjoy the series in an expanded social environment can also access the episodes in the Horizon Worlds social experience platform, in an Always-On room in the Venues section dedicated to hosting live events. That section will have the episodes available to viewers aged 18 and up from 4:00 pm PT on June 16 to 11:59 pm PT on June 26.

Check out the trailer for the Meta Quest Soul Sessions Concert Series below.