Diddy & DeLeón Tequila Got A Little Something For The Dads This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner so it’s only right that Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Love aka P. Diddy aka…ahem—Diddy will give the daddy’s of the world a little something-something for their special day. No, it ain’t something to puff on, but to sip on.

Linking up with DeLeón Tequila, which he owns, Diddy a.k.a Brother Love will be dropping a new “Love Margarita” bottle for the fathers of the world to enjoy. Though most dads tend to take straight shots after a long day or week, Diddy and DeLeón Tequila felt that many would enjoy this particular mixture on a Sunday that’s sure to bring new ties, socks, and button-down shirts. In other words, the usual.

Tequila Blanco with its sweet agave, citrus, coconut, vanilla and hint of lime give off a relaxing vibe that dads will appreciate throughout the year, but especially during the summer. DeLeón Tequila has added a twist to the classic Old Fashioned cocktail with the DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel. The DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel maintains the beloved and classic Old Fashioned profile while giving Dad a curveball he might not expect to delight his palate this Father’s Day.

Aside from the drink itself, the new Love Margarita also comes with some extras that are sure to make your Father’s Day a bit more special including:

A 750ml bottle of DeLeón Blanco Tequila

A bottle of the Love Margarita cocktail ingredients batched together for ease

A jigger to help you measure out each cocktail

A menu with instructions on how to mix your cocktail

High-quality Sourced branded plastic cups

Looks like a helluva gift. If you’re interested in copping a bottle go over to the website here and enjoy your Father’s Day in true Diddy style. Well, Brother Love style if anything.

Will you be giving the new “Love Margarita” flavor a try? Let us know in the comments section below.