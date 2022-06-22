Kevin Hart Planning To Open Two Vegan Restaurants in Los Angeles

Kevin Hart loves to poke fun at everything from family to his height and even his good buddy, The Rock. But one thing the 42-year-old comedian isn’t playing with anymore is his health. Hart even appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to share how a near-death episode energized him to open a new chain of vegan restaurants called Hart House.

“Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn’t mean you have to [ be engulfed] in that world,” he told Rogan. “Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you.” Hart House will serve plant-based burgers and plant-based chicken sandwiches along with salads, French fries, and a few other offerings. “Once I found out there was protein and things in other foods and other resources, then I started to learn more about the plant-based food space,” Hart added.

Andy Hooper, former president and COO of the Washington D.C.-based chain &pizza, will be the new CEO of Hart House. He met with Los Angeles at a private event to showcase some of the food, and Hooper revealed that Hart first came up with the idea of the restaurant during the pandemic. But the pair also brought on Chef Michael Salem, the former head of culinary innovation at Burger King, and used that time to make sure their menu would have plenty of flavor for any and every palate.

“When it comes to vegans making food for vegans, I think if you’re immersed in that food too much, you can lose sight of what the carnivores truly want, so as we curated this menu, we really developed it as carnivores,” Salem said. “We’re not sacrificing. We’re still delivering great crave-able flavor. We’re still delivering products that you want to take to your friends and share. It just happens to be really good for you.”

Hart House has two locations opening soon, the first one in Westchester, Los Angeles and the second one in Hollywood. More spots are on the way, and foodies can sign up for the Hart House mailing list and learn about the company’s food truck, too. Learn more about Hart House by clicking here.